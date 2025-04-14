The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery of today, April 14, will be announced from 6 PM onwards. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the names of the winners are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lottery Live Streaming Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)