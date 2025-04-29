Cricket

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Comet Tuesday Lottery Result of April 29 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The results of Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery will be declared today, April 29 at 6 PM.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Comet Tuesday Lottery Result of April 29 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List
Sikkim State Lottery Result (Photo Credits: LatestLY)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 29, 2025 05:57 PM IST

The Sikkim State Lottery result of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery of today, April 29, will be announced from 6 PM onwards. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the names of winners' names are declared. Notably, the first prize for the winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where Dear Comet Tuesday is being played today. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result of April 29 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Comet Tuesday Lottery Result 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

