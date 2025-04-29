The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today, April 29, will be declared at 1 PM. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. The 1st prize winner of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Announced from Nagaland's Kohima, the Dear lottery is an offline paper-based lottery run by the Nagaland State Lotteries. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

