The Sikkim State Lottery result of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery of today, May 13, will be announced from 6 PM onwards. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the names of the winners are declared. Notably, the first prize for the winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where Dear Comet Tuesday is being played today. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Comet Tuesday Lottery Result

