The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery of today, July 23, will be announced. Lottery participants who purchased tickets for today's Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Cupid Wednesday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. If you're taking part in Sikkim State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery results, then you have come to the right place. Stay tuned as Sikkim State Lotteries results and the winners' names of Wednesday's lucky draw will be declared shortly. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

