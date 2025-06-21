The Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery results will be announced today, June 21 at 6 pm. People who bought lottery tickets for the Sikkim Lottery Result can watch the results live here as the winners' names are announced. Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to INR 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as INR 6 and the winning prize is huge.

Dear Donner Saturday Lottery Result

