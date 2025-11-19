Where to check Sikkim State Lotteries? What time will the results of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery be announced? If you're looking for the answers to the questions, then you have come to the right place. The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery of today, November 19, from 6 PM onwards. The results will be announced from Gangtok in Sikkim. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Live Streaming:

