An Indian Air Force helicopter, with CDS General Bipin Rawat and others on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The fatal crash left 13 people dead out of 14. Total of 14 people were on board the chopper.

13 of the 14 personnel involved in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu have been confirmed dead. Identities of the bodies to be confirmed through DNA testing: Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)