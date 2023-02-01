Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget 2023 in the parliament. While presenting budget, Sitharaman said that 157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014. She also listed 'Saptarishi' - 7 priorities for the Amrit Kaal. Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Lists 'Saptarishis', 7 Priorities for Amrit Kaal.

Nursing Colleges To Be Established

