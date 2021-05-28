2DG Price: Dr Reddy's Sets Rate of Anti-COVID-19 Drug Developed by DRDO at Rs 990 Per Sachet

The price of DRDO’s 2DG anti-COVID 19 drug has been kept at Rs 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy’s lab. Govt hospitals, central and state govt would be provided the medicine at a discounted price: Govt officials pic.twitter.com/FEic70fSq5 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)