A 25-year-old Indian Navy sailor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service rifle during his deputation on a naval ship on Saturday afternoon , informed Mumbai Police. The Indian Navy said an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed in the case and an investigation has been initiated. Police said that the sailor was posted on the ship when he committed suicide, the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Telangana Shocker: Biker Dies in Khammam After Unidentified Man Takes Lift From Motorcycle Rider and Injected Poison

