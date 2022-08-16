A Civil bus carrying 39 Police personnel, including 37 ITBP Jawaans & 2 J&K Police, reportedly fell down on a roadside riverbed after the breaks of the vehicle failed. As per reports, the bus carrying the Jawaans who were deputed in the area of Amarnath Yatra was on the way from Chandigarh to Pahalgam. Casualties are feared & further details are awaited.

Check ANI's Tweet:

Jammu & Kashmir | A number of ITBP jawans feared injured after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down the road at Frislan, Pahalgam. The jawans were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0dF2roLN7t — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Watch video:

#WATCH Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel falls into riverbed in Pahalgam after its brakes reportedly failed, casualties feared#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/r66lQztfKu — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

