In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a student stabbed a school teacher in West Delhi's Inderpuri area. After the incident came to light, the police registered an FIR in the matter. "The teacher is under treatment, with a stab wound on the stomach, and is stable. Juvenile has been apprehended and the knife has been recovered," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car for Several Kilometres in Sultanpuri Area, Five Arrested.

A student stabbed a school teacher in West Delhi's Inderpuri area. We are registering FIR u/s 307 IPC. The teacher is under treatment, with a stab wound on the stomach, and is stable. Juvenile has been apprehended and the knife has been recovered: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

