Light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday morning, giving the people respite from the scorching heat. IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms over Delhi till Monday. People took to twitter to share pictures and videos of Delhi rains as the national capital received unseasonal rainfall. Telangana Rains: Heavy Rainfall Accompanied With Hailstorm Lashes Vikarabad District (See Videos).

Delhi Rains

A sudden change of weather swathes Delhi, as rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from the India Gate area. pic.twitter.com/rwhqT0XtRs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Light Rain in Delhi

Unseasonal Rainfall in National Capital

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)