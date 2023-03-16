Heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana on Thursday evening with many places even reporting hailstorms. Pictures and videos of rains accompanied by hailstorms lashing Telangana have gone viral on social media. As per reports village Marpalle and parts of Zaheerabad city witnessed rain accompanied by hailstorms. One video which has gone viral on social media also showed a man playing with ice balls as heavy rains and hailstorms continued to lash Telangana's Vikarabad district. Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at New Secretariat Complex in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Vikarabad District

#WATCH | Telangana: Heavy rain lashed the parts of Vikarabad district. Village Marpalle & parts of Zaheerabad city witnessed rain accompanied by hailstrom pic.twitter.com/X27Swl5zvC — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

Hailstorm in Telangana’s Vikarabad District

Hailstorm in #Telangana's #Vikarabad district as rains lashed several parts of the state on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/mr6QMVu45W — TOI Hyderabad (@TOIHyderabad) March 16, 2023

