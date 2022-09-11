A swiggy food delivery executive died while his cousin riding pillion was injured after an SUV being driven by a minor allegedly hit his motorbike at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road late Friday night, said police. Police said that after the incident, the boy and his friend, a foreign national, allegedly left the car, an MG Hector, at the spot and fled. Police have apprehended the accused and booked him under section 304A.

