Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took to X on Sunday alleging that a drone was caught “peeping” into his Mumbai residence in the morning. He said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) later claimed the drone was part of a BKC survey conducted with Mumbai Police’s permission. Questioning the explanation, Thackeray asked what kind of survey “allows peeping into homes” and why residents were not informed. He accused MMRDA of conducting “surveillance” of his house and slammed it for corruption in projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu). Thackeray demanded transparency, asking why the police failed to notify residents if the drone had official clearance. Bike Taxi Services in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP Govt of Destroying City's Roads and Traffic, Killing BEST on Purpose With Fare Hike.

Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Drone Spied on His Home

🚨 A drone was caught peeping into our residence this morning and when the media learnt about it, the @MMRDAOfficial is saying it was a survey being done for BKC with permission of the Mumbai Police. Okay. ⚠️ What survey allows you to peep inside homes and fly out quickly when… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 9, 2025

