New Delhi, September 20: Microsoft and JP Morgan have reportedly recommended their H-1B and H-4 visa employees to stay in the United States. As per reports, the executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday stated, "Some employers have exploited the program to hold down wages, disadvantaging U.S. workers." The companies have also advised their employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas who are currently outside the US to return by tomorrow, September 21, 2025 deadline. Employees holding these visas are reportedly being urged to act quickly to avoid complications.

US President Donald Trump is said to have signed a proclamation that will significantly limit the H-1B visa programme. As per reports, the new rule imposes an annual fee of USD 1,00,000 to prevent overuse of the visa programme and encourage the hiring of domestic workers. As per a report of Reuters, Microsoft and JPMorgan have advised their employees holding H-1B visas to stay in the US following the announcement of the new USD 1,00,000 annual fee, according to internal emails reviewed by the news agency. H-1B Visa Update: Donald Trump Tightens H-1B Rules, Introduces 100,000 USD Annual Fee.

Microsoft reportedly instructed employees who are currently outside the US to return by September 21, ahead of the deadline. JPMorgan employees have reportedly received an email from Ogletree Deakins, the firm managing visa matters for the bank, which read, "H-1B visa holders who are currently in the U.S. should remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until the government issues clear travel guidance." H-1B Visa Fee: What Was the Previous Fee and What Will Be the New Fee Breakup? All You Need to Know After Donald Trump Administration’s Latest Immigration Move.

It is reportedly estimated that over 70% of H-1B visa beneficiaries enter US from India. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly said, "If you're going to train somebody, you're going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs." Lutnick reportedly stated that the visa would carry a fee of USD 1,00,000 per year for each of the three years, but added that the specific details are 'still being considered."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2025 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).