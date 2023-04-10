The Election Commission on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI). Reacting to AA becoming a national party, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "Today AAP has been given the status of a national party. I would like to congratulate all AAP volunteers who worked tirelessly to take the party to this milestone." He also said that he salutes Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. "We're India's fastest-growing political startup," he added. Election Commission Grants National Party Status to AAP; Trinamool Congress, NCP, CPI Lose Tag.

We're India's Fastest-Growing Political Startup

#WATCH | Today AAP has been given the status of a national party. I would like to congratulate all AAP volunteers who worked tirelessly to take the party to this milestone.I salute Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. We're India's fastest-growing political startup: AAP MP Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/hIt7uktROY — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)