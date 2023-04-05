Delhi Chief Minister, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launched the 'CM di Yogshala' programme on Wednesday (April 5). The programme will be accessible in different cities, including Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Phagwara. As many as 60 people have been trained at Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga under the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative. Anyone can take advantage of it by just calling the helpline number 7669400500. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Narendra Modi to Restore Fare Concessions Offered To Senior Citizens in Rail Travel.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'CM di Yogshala' in Punjab

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Phagwara. As part of initiative, people can call on 7669400500 to seek free yoga teacher — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2023

