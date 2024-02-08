Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot on Thursday, February 8, within the limits of MHB police station in Mumbai's Dahisar. According to sources, three bullets hit the leader, Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Shiv Sena Uddhav faction leader Vinod Ghosalkar. "He has been admitted to a hospital. Police are present at the spot," Mumbai Police said. Mahesh Gaikwad Shot by BJP MLA: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Jupiter Hospital, Meets Party Leader Shot by Ganpat Gaikwad in Ulhasnagar (Watch Video).

Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar shot in a firing in Dahisar area of Mumbai. He has been admitted to a hospital. Police present at the spot: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

