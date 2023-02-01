Adani Enterprises on February 1 said that it has cancelled its Rs 20,000 crore Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) amid ongoing controversy over Hindenburg Research report. The American short seller had accused the group of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report. The group said this decision was taken in the interest of its subscribers. Further information is awaited. Adani Group Companies Shares See Further Sell-Off Days After Hindenburg Report.

Adani Enterprises Cancels FPO:

Adani enterprises not to proceed with the FPO of shares worth Rs 20,000 Crore pic.twitter.com/uDCqf1gPHq — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)