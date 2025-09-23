Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd (NSE: ADANIGREEN) slipped on Tuesday, September 23, following the incorporation of a new subsidiary by its wholly owned arm, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven Limited (AREH11L). The stock opened at INR 1,164.00, up from its previous close of INR 1,152.15, but by 9:55 AM, it was trading at INR 1,134.50, down 1.53% in early trade. The newly incorporated subsidiary, Adani Ecogen Three Limited (AE3L), aims to generate, develop, and supply power from renewable sources such as wind and solar energy, with AREH11L holding 100% of its share capital. The 52-week high of the stock is INR 2,091, while the 52-week low stands at INR 758, reflecting significant volatility in recent trading. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 23, 2025: RVNL, TCS, and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

