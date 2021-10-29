Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani on Friday announced that they have acquired a significant minority stake in Cleartrip, an online travel aggregator and part of the Flipkart Group, India's homegrown consumer internet ecosystem. Gautam Adani also opined that this will help in creating more jobs in the Post-Pandemic era.

See Gautam Adani's Tweet

Delighted to expand our partnership with Flipkart. Data centres, logistics and now travel. Thank you @_Kalyan_K. Our SuperApp journey will take wing with our investment in @Cleartrip. Energising the travel sector will create thousands of jobs in the post-pandemic era. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/BH74FOziKU — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)