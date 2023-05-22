Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government is aiming to withdraw Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) completely by the end of 2023. "We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam Govt Issues Dress Code for School Teachers, Only Formal Attires To Be Allowed Within School Premises.

AFSPA To Be Removed From Assam?

We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/1WXcXwUIss — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)