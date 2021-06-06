India has begun the clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children. The testing was first being done at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna and will now start at AIIMS Delhi from tomorrow. The screening for clinical trials of Covaxin on children at AIIMS Delhi will begin from Monday, i.e. June 7.

