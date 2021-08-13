Mumbai, August 13: Ahead of Independence Day 2021, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) buildings in Mumbai were illuminated in Tricolour. The video of the buildings lit up in the colours of the Indian National flag was shared by news agency ANI. India became independent on August 15, 1947.

Ahead of Independence Day, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai were illuminated in Tricolour pic.twitter.com/jjIQzg9PRb — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

