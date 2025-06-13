A video from the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, has gone viral, showing a copy of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita miraculously unburnt amid the wreckage. The sacred scripture was discovered intact despite the devastating crash that claimed 241 lives. The aircraft, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff. Only one person, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, survived the impact. The undamaged Bhagavad Gita has stirred emotional and spiritual reactions online, with many calling it a sign of divine presence amid the tragedy. Air India AI171 Flight Crash: Google Search Honours the Victims of Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash With a Black Ribbon As Nation Mourns Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Tragedy.

Bhagavad Gita Found Unburnt in Ahmedabad Plane Crash Debris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logkyakahenge (@log.kya.kahenge)

