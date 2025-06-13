The nation mourns the tragic lives lost in the Air India AI171 flight crash. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, making it the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade. Google’s search engine honoured the victims of tragic plane crash with a black ribbon placed below the search bar, further reading, “in memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash.” Over 200 people died in the plane crash, with a lone survivor who is still dazed and getting treated at the Ahmedabad City Civil Hospital. The London-bound flight carrying reportedly 242 people issued a Mayday distress call shortly after departure before crashing into a medical college hostel. Air India Plane Crash: Live CCTV Video Captures Chilling Moment Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Goes Down Seconds After Take-Off From Airport.

Google Honours the Victims of Tragic Air India Flight Crash

Google Honours the Victims of Tragic Air India Flight Crash (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ Google)

