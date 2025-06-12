Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, calling the incident “heartbreaking beyond words.” Taking to X, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it." He added that he has been in constant touch with ministers and authorities involved in rescue operations. The London-bound Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft hit a doctors’ hostel in Meghaninagar, leaving several casualties and triggering a massive rescue effort. Officials said the plane had sent a MAYDAY signal before losing contact. Air India Plane Crash Passenger List: Who Were Onboard London-Bound Flight AI171 That Crashed in Ahmedabad? Check Names of All Passengers and Crew.

‘Heartbreaking Beyond Words’: PM Narendra Modi

The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025

