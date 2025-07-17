A 2023 video showing a conversation between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj has resurfaced and gone viral on social media. The clip captures their encounter on an expressway while Aniruddha Maharaj was returning from Agra. In the video, Yadav questions the use of the word “Shudra,” to which the guru’s response appears to displease him. Yadav then remarks, “From today, our path and your path are different.” Amid the controversy and online debate, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj has now responded, saying, “All of us have the same destiny. That’s why we should stay united. There is no point in arguing amongst ourselves.” Viral Plea for Bride Turns Tragic: Jabalpur Man Who Told Guru Aniruddhacharya He Had Land But No Wife Duped by Woman Posing as ‘Khushi Tiwari’, Lured into Marriage and Murdered for Property in UP (Watch Video).

Spiritual Leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Akhilesh Yadav

VIDEO | Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj reacts to a viral video of him and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He says, "... All of us have the same destiny. That's why we should stay united. There is no point in arguing amongst ourselves." (Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/NrXisL3UZ5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2025

