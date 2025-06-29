A 45-year-old man’s desperate quest for a bride ended in tragedy after his viral video appeal during a spiritual discourse led to his murder. Indrakumar Tiwari from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, had told Guru Aniruddhacharya Maharaj that he owned 18 acres of land but no one to share life with. The clip went viral—and caught the attention of fraudsters. A woman named Sahiba Bano, posing as “Khushi Tiwari,” lured him on social media, married him in Gorakhpur, and, along with accomplices, allegedly killed him in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. His body—with a knife lodged in his neck—was found on June 6 along NH-28. Sahiba was arrested with a fake Aadhaar card, while others remain on the run. Police believe the motive was to grab his property. Inter-state coordination between MP and UP police cracked the chilling case. Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

Viral Plea for Bride Turns Tragic

जबलपुर में अनिरुद्धाचार्य जी की कथा में इंदर कुमार तिवारी को शादी करने की बात करना महंगा पड़ गया... एक मुस्लिम युवती सायरा बानो खुशी तिवारी बनकर शादी के बहाने इंदर कुमार को गोरखपुर बुलाकर अपने सहयोगियों संग मिलकर हत्या कर दी... सायरा बानो अब पुलिस की गिरफ्त में है... इसके साथी भी… pic.twitter.com/CBt5rvjACm — Akhilesh Tiwari (अखिलेश तिवारी) (@Akhilesh_tiwa) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)