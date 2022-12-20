In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the globe, the Union Health Secretary has directed all states to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) which are mapped to the States and UTs. The decision comes after there have been reports of spike in COVID-19 cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea ,Brazil, and China. Mumbai: Omicron XBB, XBB.1 Cases Confirmed in Genome Sequencing; Know All About the Sub-Variants Found in COVID-19 Patients.

Genome Sequencing of COVID-19 Positive Cases

All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs: Union Health Secretary — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

