Mumbai, November 4: The XBB subvariant of COVID-19's Omicron variant is emerging as the most dominant variant in India. According to reports, patients infected with the Omicron sub-variants XBB and XBB.1 have been found in Mumbai. The development comes after a few cases were found in Mumbai's neighbouring city Thane.

According to a report in Mid-day, the new case of Omicron sub-variants XBB and XBB.1 were found during the 16th genome sequencing that was undertaken by the Kasturba Lab of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Reportedly, during the genome sequencing, the XBB variant of Omicron was found in 15 percent of the samples while the XBB.1 was found in 14 percent of the samples. Omicron XBB Variant of COVID-19: Mild Disease, No Severity Among Indian Patients, Says INSACOG.

Health official of the civic body said that the new Omicron variants - XBB AND XBB.1 are not not concerning as the patients who have been infected were found to have mild symptoms of COVID-19. Officials also said that genome sequencing of 234 samples were conducted and surprisingly, all the were found to be infected with the new Omicron variant.

An official said that 36 samples belong to the XBB variant while 33 samples are of the XBB.1 variant. Another highlight of the genome sequencing result was the fact that 87 patients out of 234 patients haven't even one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of the 87 patients, at least 15 patients required hospitalization. In what can be seen as a relied, none of the hospitalised patients required ICU. COVID-19 Antibodies: Scientists Identify Ultra-Potent Antibody ‘S2X324’ That Can Offset All Omicron Variants.

With new case of the Omicron sub-variants XBB and XBB.1 coming to light, the civic body has urged people to follow COVID-19 norms. Dr. Mangla Gomare, Executive health officer of the BMC said, "For the first time the city has reported XBB and XBB.1 variant but it is not caused of concern as patients are having mild symptoms and recovering well, however, we will urge people to follow covid protocols in public space."

XBB, XBB.1: Know About the Omicron Sub-Variants

The XBB and XBB.1 are the two new types of sub-variants of Omicron that are spreading the COVID-19 infection in India. After the two new Omicron sub-variants emerged, experts from Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that the XBB and XBB.1 variants of Omicron are the most immune-evasive variants. INSACOG experts also opined that the new Omicron sub-variants evade the immune response of vaccines which are currently being used to treat COVID-19. New XBB Covid Variant is Immune Evasive Says WHO's Soumya Swaminathan.

While there are many cases of the new Omicron sub-variants reports in Maharashtra, Odisha, Delhi, Puducherry, Karnataka and other states, none of them have caused any hospitalisation or death in the country so far. As per reports, the XBB and XBB.1 variants pose a higher reinfection risk than the other Omicron sub-lineages.

