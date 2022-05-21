Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said this year, the Central Government will give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

