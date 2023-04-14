The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday (April 12) issued a traffic advisory in view of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Friday (April 14). People planning to visit Chaityabhoomi must follow the guidelines mentioned below. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory for April 14, Check Restrictions and Diversions Around Dadar Chaityabhoomi for 132nd Birth Anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Traffic Guideliness

In view of large number of followers visiting Chaityabhoomi on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (14th April). Following traffic regulations will come into effect from 11.00 am on 13th April till 24.00 on 14th April on the mentioned roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar pic.twitter.com/VEHrxkTQbL — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 12, 2023

