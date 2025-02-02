The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a temporary advisory for the 5th T20I cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2. Accordingly, there will be traffic restrictions from 12:00 PM to 11:55 PM on match day. The spectators have been advised to use public transport, including local trains and buses, as parking will not be available near the stadium. Traffic Police have asked commuters and attendants to co-operate by following the rules and reducing the congestion. It is being enforced under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Top Five Performers in India vs England T20I Series: From Varun Chakravarthy to Abhishek Sharma, Check Full List.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory for February 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)