On the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and other Supreme Court judges paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary. A video shared by news agency PTI showed the CJI and his colleagues offering floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution at the Supreme Court premises on December 6 in Delhi. The event marks the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in shaping India's democratic and social justice framework. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Leads Nation in Paying Tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary, Says ‘Reiterate Our Commitment to Fulfilling Babasaheb’s Vision’.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Pays Floral Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

VIDEO | Delhi: CJI Sanjiv Khanna and other judges pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary in Supreme Court premises. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#MahaParinirvanaDiwas pic.twitter.com/dXNXvpM1Mo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)