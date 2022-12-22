Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday raised strong objection to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's allegation, who said that the government is using Pegasus spyware to snoop on politicians and journalists across the country. Responding to Gogoi's statement, Shah said that the Congress leader should either submit proof to back his allegations or should remove the charge from the records of the house. "He has levelled a serious allegation. He claims that Pegasus is installed on his phone. He should present the evidence in Parliament. He cannot say such words. Either these words be removed, or he should present evidence…. The Parliament is for serious discussions and not for political accusations," Shah said. Amit Shah Loses Cool After TMC MP Saugata Roy Interrupts His Speech in Lok Sabha, Says 'I Don't Get Angry, Samjhata Hun' (Watch Video).

Pegasus Spyware Use To Snoop on Politicians

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)