Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayer at a temple in Gujarat today, August 13. The BJP leader offered prayers at Bahuchar Mata temple in Gujarat's Mansa. A video of Amit Shah offering prayers has also gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of the country to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year. Independence Day 2023 Celebrations in Gujarat: Amit Shah Flags Off ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Offers Prayer

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayer at Bahuchar Mata temple in Mansa. pic.twitter.com/M1zc2TEaBK — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)