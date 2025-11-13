A wedding celebration in Maharashtra’s Amravati turned violent after a heated argument over the DJ led to a shocking stabbing incident. According to reports, a young man who was allegedly pushed by the DJ during the function attacked the groom, stabbing him three times in a fit of rage. The chaos that followed was captured on camera as videographers at the event used a drone to track the assailant’s escape for nearly two kilometres. Police have identified the accused as Rao Jitendra Bakshi and launched a search operation based on the drone footage. The groom is currently receiving treatment, while authorities continue their investigation into the case. Marathi Wedding Card Triggers Violent Clash in Navi Mumbai College; Student Beaten with Hockey Stick, MNS Slams ‘Language Intolerance’.

Drone Captures Groom’s Attacker Fleeing After Amravati Wedding Fight

#Maharashtra – A young man was pushed by a DJ at a wedding in #Amravati. The argument escalated to the point where he stabbed the groom three times. Videographers tracked the attackers for two kilometers using drone cameras. Based on the footage, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Tt61yIJZ9v — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Siraj Noorani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

