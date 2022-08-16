An ailing wild elephant, which was strolling around a water body near Anaikatti, died today afternoon, reported ANI. The elephant was suffering from a mouth injury for the last 4 days in Attapadi and Anaikatti areas at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The elephant was not eating for the past several days.

Check Tweet:

An ailing wild elephant, who was suffering from a mouth injury for the last 4 days in Attapadi and Anaikatti areas at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, died today afternoon. The elephant was not eating for the past several days. pic.twitter.com/OCEHkKnP1C — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)