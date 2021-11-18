Owing to heavy downpour, the roads in Tirupati have been inundated. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities the authorities to be vigilant and take necessary measures in wake of the inclement weather. Scroll down to view visuals from the city:

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rainfall leads to inundation of roads in Tirupati CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to be vigilant and take necessary measures in wake of the inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/4h6tdgv6Ro — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

