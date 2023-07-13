A video of Union Minister Anurag Thakur using a hand pump in a village in Lakadh to drink sweet water is going viral on social media. The 26-second video clip shows Union Minister Anurag Thakur shows drawing groundwater using a hand pump at the Manali- Leh highway in Debring village. As the video moves further, Thakur can be seen drinking the groundwater which he said is sweet and then giving a thumbs up as he relished the fresh water. Taking to social media, Thakur said, "At an altitude of 14000 feet, drinking sweet water from a handpump in the village of 'Debring' on the Manali-Leh Highway gave a different feeling." Thakur also visited the Chumur area of Ladakh near Indo China border and said that India is emerging as a powerful country in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anurag Thakur Plays Table Tennis With Y20 Delegates at Yuwa Samwad in Ladakh (Watch Video).

Anurag Thakur Shares Video From Ladakh

14000 फ़ीट की ऊँचाई पर मनाली-लेह हाईवे पर ‘डीबरिंग’ गाँव में हैंडपंप चला के मीठा पानी पीना एक अलग अनुभूति दे गया। pic.twitter.com/7tiNhX5lu5 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)