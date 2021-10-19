Due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand Kosi River overflowed and entered the resort. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar says Around 100 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. All of them are safe & process to rescue them is on.

Around 100 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort (in pics) located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. All of them are safe & process to rescue them is on. Water from Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar pic.twitter.com/2UUmWJaaYR — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

