The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate 10-day custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in connection to a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. Following his arrest, the ED presented Kejriwal before the court, which requested a 10-day custody for further investigation. PIL In Delhi High Court Seeks Removal of Arvind Kejriwal As CM Following Arrest by ED in Excise Policy Case.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

