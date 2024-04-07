Leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will observe a mass fast, or ‘samuhik upwas’, today starting at 10 am. This protest is in response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, over the Delhi liquor policy case. The ruling party of Delhi will stage an agitation at Jantar Mantar as part of their protest. High-ranking AAP leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are expected to participate in the demonstrations. Delhi Excise Policy 'Scam': AAP Leader Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended Till April 18 in Money Laundering Case.

AAP Mass Fasting Today

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leaders to sit on hunger strike at Jantar Mantar against the arrest of party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/GEs70KMF96 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)