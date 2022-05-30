Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced civil services examination 2021 results. As many as 685 candidates have qualified civil services exam. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

