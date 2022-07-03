Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,962 fresh coronavirus cases thereby taking the state's tally of active cases to 22,485. According to reports, a 60-year-old woman from Mumbai was found BA.4 positive in the state. "She is fully vaccinated & shows mild symptoms," officials said. With this, the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state went up to 64.

Check tweet:

