A shocking hit-and-run from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi was captured on CCTV, showing a speeding car ramming into a scooter on November 13. The viral footage shows the car attempting to overtake another two-wheeler before suddenly switching lanes and crashing head-on into the scooter. The impact was so severe that both riders, who were wearing helmets, were flung into the air. The incident occurred around 3:40 pm, after which the car driver fled without checking on the injured. Locals quickly gathered, assisted the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Residents are demanding strict action against the absconding driver. Police have not yet issued an official statement. Ratlam Road Accident: 5 killed After Speeding Car Loses Control, Falls Into Gorge on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Jhansi Road Accident Caught on Camera

Accident in UP's Jhansi captured on CCTV. Two men in scooty flown in air following a head-on collision. Doesn't this look deliberate? pic.twitter.com/9hyUwAQ91V — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

